See Photo: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose with boxer Amir Khan

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh with Pakistani born British boxer Amir Khan. Image is taken from Amir Khan's official Instagram account

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in England shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year.

The couple met Pakistani born British boxer Amir Khan in London recently. The boxer posted photographs of his "lovely meeting" with Ranveer and Deepika on Instagram. He wrote, "Lovely meeting the power couple of India Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoying London".

In other news, the couple were recently in the news after a comment by Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh's Instagram page had thrown fans of the star couple in a tizzy. It so happened that, Ranveer Singh held an Instagram live session with his fans. During the session, Deepika posted a comment 'Hi Daddie' with a baby and heart emoji. Her comment spread like wildfire and fans are actually wondering if the actress is pregnant

Arjun Kapoor added fuel to the fire and left a comment below Deepika's reply which read: "Baba bhabhi is gonna give u one". So are Ranveer and Deepika going to experience parenthood soon?

Speaking about '83, the movie traces India's epic 1983 World Cup victory. Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi. '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

With inputs from IANS