See photo: Here's why Ranveer Singh is proud of Virat Kohli

bollywood

Ranveer Singh, who's currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports drama, '83, recently told Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli that he's proud of him. We tell you why.

Ranveer Singh. Pic/Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

Ranveer Singh and the Indian cricket team share a close bond now, especially as the former is gearing up for his sports drama, '83, based on India's maiden World Cup victory in the year 1983. The film helmed by Kabir Khan stars Ranveer as then captain Kapil Dev, and also Deepika Padukone, who will be portraying the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

In the midst of all this, Virat Kohli recently shared a picture of him with Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most respected and loved cricketers of all time. Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram With the biggest BOSS! ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onAug 5, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

Ranveer Singh was quick to comment on the picture as he said, "Brilliant ! Met some of the Windies legends.... they speak so highly of You! #proud (sic)"

Ranveer has time and again declared his love and pride for the Indian cricket team. Even while the 2019 Cricket World Cup was taking place in England, Ranveer was present to support the team. The actor had even turned presenter in one of the matches!

On his birthday on July 6, Ranveer shared his first look as Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan's '83. He shared the photo and wrote: "On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE, KAPIL DEV @83thefilm (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJul 5, 2019 at 6:43pm PDT

Isn't the resemblance between Ranveer and Kapil Dev uncanny? Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also commented on Singh's look and said that he looks exactly like the former captain. "Looking exact like pajhi. Happy Birthday bro.Have a great one," wrote Dhawan. Director Shashank Khaitan also commented on Ranveer's post and wrote: "Oh WOW!!! This is so good ... exactly like the legend Kapil Dev... Happy Birthday Bro... keep on inspiring... cause thats what you doing with every character you breathing... (sic)"

'83 traces India's epic 1983 World Cup victory. Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi. '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Also read: Kabir Khan's daughter, Sairah, chills with Deepika Padukone on the sets of '83

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates