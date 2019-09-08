See Photo: Shraddha Kapoor starts prep for Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to unite with Tiger Shroff in the third installment of Baaghi. The actress who wooed the audience with her performance in the first installment has already started preparing for the third one. Shraddha took to her Instagram to share an update about the project.

She posted a photograph of the front page of the script. It read: "Baaghi 3"

"Baaghi 3 prep. Shoot starts in a few days," Shraddha wrote.

This will be Shraddha Kapoor's third film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2016 actioner. With each installment of the action franchise, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have planned to take this franchise to the next level in terms of scale, action and all other aspects.

In an earlier interview, Shraddha said that she is excited to be a part of this movie. Shraddha said, "I am super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie."

After all the speculation the producer Sajid Nadiadwala shares his excitement, "The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha's pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together."

Baaghi 3 is expected to be filled with hardcore action scenes where Tiger Shroff will be seen defending a city or a desert in a larger-than-life climax. Tiger is all set to suprise his fans by choreographing action sequences for Baaghi 3.

The actor said in an interview, "Fortunately, my director is open to suggestions, so we do a lot of back and forth on that. For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it’s the best of both worlds."

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Released on September 6, film has raked in moolah in the double digits thanks to good word of mouth reviews. Chhichhore has collected Rs 12.25 crore on day 2, bringing the total to Rs 19.57 crore in two days.

Chhichhore is a college buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie. The film follows the lives of the characters from their younger college days to middle-age.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor revisits father Shakti's iconic roles to wish him happy birthday!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates