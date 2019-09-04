Shraddha Kapoor revisits father Shakti's iconic roles to wish him happy birthday!

Shraddha Kapoor wished daddy dearest Shakti Kapoor in the cutest way possible, and this will surely to take you back to the '90s! While he is widely known for his iconic role 'crime master Gogo' from Andaaz Apna Apna, the actor, who has often played villainous roles in Bollywood, received a special gift from daughter Shraddha Kapoor on the occasion of 67th birthday!

Featuring Nandu from Raja Babu, Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, Vikram in Qurbani, Chuttitya in Gunda, Shraddha dedicated a collage to his father on Instagram along with a heartfelt wish. "Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you," she captioned.

The Saaho actor's post drew wishes for Shakti not only from the audience but also from a host of other celebrities including Ranveer Singh. "Legend," he wrote on the post. Meanwhile, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda, wrote: "Living Legend !!!! Chota sa pyaara sa nanha sa Bachcha for ever."

On the work front, Shraddha's latest outing 'Saaho' alongside Prabhas raked in Rs. 79.08 crore in the first weekend. Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday. Saaho also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry. The film was released on August 30 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Shraddha Kapoor's last outing Stree and the current release Saaho have been extremely well received by the audience. Shraddha has also been praised across platforms for her performance in both the films. After Saaho, she is now gearing up for the release of Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chhichhore will test Shraddha's versatility with the dual roles - one of a college student and the other one as a middle-aged woman. Chhichhore is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation. Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

