Tiger Shroff choreographs action sequences for Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff

After riding high on the success of Student Of The Year 2, pan-India superstar Tiger Shroff, who is also hailed as the only actor in the B-Town to have a movie franchise, is all set to surprise all his fans once again with breathtaking stunts in his most-anticipated movie Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff is choreographing action sequences for Baaghi 3.

The actor shares, "Fortunately, my director is open to suggestions, so we do a lot of back and forth on that. For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it’s the best of both worlds."

Baaghi 3 is expected to be filled with hardcore action scenes where Tiger Shroff will be seen defending a city or a desert in a larger-than-life climax. The source says, "Tiger has always been an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert. Now, he is learning new forms in it while also practising Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, Kick Boxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3 to be filled with big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed".

In each of the Baaghi films, the actor has definitely proved himself to be a Baaghi - a rebel with consistent delivery of stellar performances. The actor has created some memorable action sequences with every instalment and continues to give us some more exciting sequences in his next, Baaghi 3.

The movie will feature Tiger Shroff shooting all around the world as the source shared, "After the Mumbai schedule, Tiger will shoot in Morocco, Turkey, Siberia and Egypt. The team had gone to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, last month for a recce".

Winning the label of Student of the Year after the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the interests of the audience with his underdog character. After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

