Tiger Shroff: The action is going to be a lot bigger in Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff said, "I have begun the prep in terms of sequences, using different weapons and fighting in diverse styles"

Tiger Shroff

After riding high on the success of Student Of The Year 2, pan-India superstar Tiger Shroff, who is also hailed as the only actor in the B-Town to have a movie franchise, is all set to surprise all his fans once again with breathtaking stunts in his most-anticipated movie Baaghi 3. Talking about the same, Tiger Shroff shares, "The action is going to be a lot bigger in Baaghi 3."

After getting us all hyped up with an assurance that the third instalment of the action-packed Baaghi series is going to have a larger than life appearance as compared to the previous two films of the series, Tiger says further, "And that's why I have begun the prep in terms of sequences, using different weapons and fighting in diverse styles."

In each of the Baaghi films, the actor has definitely proved himself to be a Baaghi - a rebel with consistent delivery of stellar performances. The youngest superstar of tinsel town who has always impressed his fans with his perfection in action films with his kicks and punches is also highly capable of showcasing a softer side in films while his acting prowess of a college-going boy has won hearts in Student Of The Year 2.

Tiger has gained popularity among the masses with his flawless acting, the consistency as well as jaw-dropping dance, donning his muscular appearance which makes him a popular face across the tinsel town.

Winning the label of Student of the Year after the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the interests of the audience with his underdog character. After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

