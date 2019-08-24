See Photo: Sunny Leone helping her daughter finish homework will give you parenting goals

bollywood

Sunny Leone did not forget her mommy duties on her vacation here as she helped her daughter Nisha finish her homework

Sunny Leone with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Pic: Instagram/@sunnyleone

From hosting a youth show on television to venturing into new business to mothering three children to working in Bollywood films, Sunny Leone has been super busy over the past seven months. The 38-year-old actress is currently on a vacation in Dubai along with her family. Sunny gave us a sneak peeks of her vacation through her adorable pictures on her Instagram handle.

Recently, she uploaded a picture on social media in which she can be seen helping her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber finish her homework. The iconic Burj Khalifa can be seen in the background. Sharing the picture with her fans, she wrote, "On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her :) Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background!!."

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onAug 23, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

Sunny married Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple has three kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, whom they adopted from a village Latur, in Maharashtra, and twins - Asher and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy in March 2018. Sunny keeps on sharing a lot of awe-worthy pictures with her little trio.

In April, when Sunny-Daniel celebrated their anniversary in the midnight, we could see Sunny and Daniel all-in-love, and little Nisha helping them out with the cake she prepared by herself.

Sunny Leone captioned: "Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onApr 10, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

Last year, the little munchkin celebrated her third birthday with great fanfare. On the happy occasion, the family jetted off to Mexico for a vacation. Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for her daughter. She wrote, "To the most beautiful angel in the world! Happy happy 3rd birthday my sweet girl! You are my sunshine...my only sunshine...you make me happy when skies are grey...you'll never know dear how much I love you!...please don't take my sunshine away!! [sic]".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onOct 14, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT

On the work front, Sunny has kept herself busy on several fronts. She is currently shooting for Kokakola, a horror-comedy, hosting MTV Splitsvilla X2 with Rannvijay Singh, venturing into new businesses, and also taking time out to spend with her three children.

In Kokakola, the actress will be seen in a deglam, desi avatar in the movie. Excited about being draped in the six-yard, Leone told mid-day, "I was happy to take a break from the western attire that I usually wear in films. I love saris, and it was refreshing to stand in front of the mirror and find myself looking so different. The look has been put together by my stylist Hitendra [Kapopara], who procured saris from different regions of the country."

The comedy also features Mandana Karimi, and required Leone to pick up Bhojpuri. Always excited for a new challenge, Sunny says, "The audience will see me in a new avatar. I had to learn Bhojpuri for the role."

