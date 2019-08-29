See Photo: Taapsee Pannu reveals the look of her movie

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shared glimpses of her next untitled film. All the glimpses have built enough intrigue around the look of Taapsee's bohemian character

Taapsee Pannu. Pic: Instagram/@taapsee

Taapsee Pannu needs no introduction whatsoever. In her short carrier, Taapsee has acted in path-breaking films like Pink, Badla and Mission Mangal. She also has like Tadka and Saand Ki Aankh in her kitty.

Apart from the above, Taapsee will also star in the film which will be produced by RSVP. The makers shared the poster of the untitled film. Releasing this poster the makers have given a name to this mysterious character as 'Rashmi'.

Taking to the social media handle RSVP movies shared, "Her simplicity is her greatest strength! Rashmi is coming to share her journey, stay tuned."

The picture showcases a woman wearing a black choker and a tattoo which has a meaning to say about her life is sure to present another yet unique narrative.

Taapsee also shared the first look of her film on her Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "To sprint ahead, sometimes you have to go a few steps back.... â¬all set to 'race' on this new 'track' with Rashmi...... Tomorrow."

The excitement raises with all the posts which unveil Taapsee's look and the audience cannot wait for the title of the film, looking forward to another blockbuster

On the work front, she was last seen in Mission Mangal. The film, based on scientists and their determination to launch a mission to Mars, gathered praises from critics and the audience and has done good business at the box office.

Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India's first mission to Mars in 2013. Taapsee played the role of Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Also starring Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. The film released on August 15, 2019.

Taapsee also has Saand Ki Aankh lined up for release. It's based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Taapsee will essay the role of Prakashi, while Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, shared a photograph of herself along with Taapsee.

