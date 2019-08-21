See Photo: Taapsee Pannu shares childhood pic; Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap troll her

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shared her childhood picture as a part of #WhyTheGap social initiative in collaboration with an NGO. She was nominated for the challenge by Akshay Kumar, who in turn was nominated by Twinkle Khanna.

Childhood picture of Taapsee Pannu. Pic: Instagram/@taapsee

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback picture from her school days on her Instagram handle. The picture showed the actress in her school uniform standing on a podium, after having won the first prize in a sport. The Pink actress captioned it, "Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers, I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately, many kids don't have that support system. #WhyTheGap"

This super-cute picture certainly takes us back to our good old school days. The Badla actress shared her childhood picture as a part of the #WhyTheGap social initiative in collaboration with the NGO Save The Children. She was nominated for the challenge by Akshay Kumar, who in turn was nominated by Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay shared a black and white throwback photo of himself in which he can be seen sitting atop a bicycle. He wrote, "Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it's a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can't afford even a single meal a day! It's time to ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india". Apart from Taapsee, he had also nominated Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari for the challenge.

However, the story doesn't end here. As soon as Taapsee shared her image on Instagram she received a barrage of hilarious comments. Her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal began the proceedings by commenting, "Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga", while director Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Chalo koi award toh mila."



Apart from the duo, actress Nidhi Singh appreciated her hairstyle by writing, "Brother like, Your hairstyles were on point since childhood then!", while Anaita Shroff Adajania praised her shoelaces. Sobhita Dhulipala also gave Anaita company by commenting, "This shoelaces style needs to make a comeback" on her picture.



In other news, Taapsee's last outing Mission Mangal has gathered praises from critics and the audience and has done good business at the box office. The film, based on scientists and their determination to launch a mission to Mars, minted Rs 7.92 crore on Tuesday and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Mission Mangal opened to Rs 29.16 crore (Thursday). It minted Rs 17.28 crore on the second day (Friday), Rs 23.58 crore on the third day (Saturday), Rs 27.54 crore on the fourth day (Sunday) and Rs 8.91 crore on the fifth day (Monday).

Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India's first mission to Mars in 2013. Taapsee plays the role of Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment. Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, another scientist who massively contributes to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Also starring Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. The film released on August 15, 2019. Taapsee also has Saand Ki Aankh lined up for release. It's based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Taapsee will essay the role of Prakashi, while Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, shared a photograph of herself along with Taapsee.

