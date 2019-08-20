Twinkle Khanna shares school memories to raise a social cause with throwback picture

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture which has her entire class from the school and raises an important question on the girl child's education.

Twinkle Khanna/picture courtesy: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account

Known for her strong opinions and wit, Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback picture from her school days, which has her entire class along with the teacher and the principal of the school. While its fun to see this actress-turned-author walking down the memory lane, what caught everyone's attention is a social message that came along with the caption.

Twinkle Khanna captioned it: "Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don't complete school. Let's ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart - I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories [sic]"

This isn't the first time Twinkle has raised a social issue like this. Be it girl child education or female hygiene, the actress has been vocal enough not only on talk shows and events but also on social media. A medium to reach out the larger audience has always come handy for many celebrities, and following the same path, Twinkle shared how 50 per cent of girls don't complete their education for some or the other reason, and how being educated is important to be an independent woman.

The actress didn't just share the school picture but also tagged her actor-husband Akshay Kumar, and friends Sonam Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap to share their school memories along with a childhood picture.

Talking about her initiatives for social causes, Twinkle Khanna also posted how difficult her journey was while working on the film PadMan. In fact, the author, who is also a producer, was dissuaded from making the film. PadMan saw Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar, the actor is currently riding high on success with Mission Mangal. The film has already crossed Rs 97 crore over the weekend. Mission Mangal also features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

In an interview with IANS, Akshay Kumar said: "Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? 1 want to tell it, that's why I came on board."

