See Photo: Telugu star Nithiin ties the knot with girlfriend Shalini

The day his fans were desperately waiting for finally came when Telugu star Nithiin tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Shalini. The actor took to his Twitter account on July 26 and shared two pictures from the wedding ceremony.

Both the pictures not only looked extravagant but also displayed the couple's excitement to start a new chapter of their lives. He also wrote how he needs everyone's love and blessings on this special occasion. Have a look right here:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..ðð need all ur blessings n love ðð pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

As expected, he was flooded with wishes from his friends and colleagues from the industry. The well-known and reputed director of photography, PC Sreeram wrote- "Happy married life Nithiin. Always wishing you only the best." (sic)

Actress Keerthy Suresh also extended her wishes to the couple and this is what she had to say, have a look right here:

A few days back, he had taken to his Instagram account to share his engagement pictures and fans were waiting for them to tie the knot. And the big day has finally come for the couple!

Coming to his professional space, the actor was last seen in Bheeshma and is now gearing up for his films Rang De and Check. He will then reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the Telugu remake of the 2018 thriller AndhaDhun. That's not all, he also has a film with Chaitanya Krishna in his line-up!

