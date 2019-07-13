See Photos: 6 feet long cobra, wild scorpion rescued from septic tank in Tamil Nadu

national

The snake rescuer had to struggle for a longer duration in order to rescue the snake from the tank, with the help of a stick. Later, it was released in the forest

On Friday, a six-feet long cobra and a giant wild scorpion were rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The wild scorpion was released in the woods, later the snake rescuer extricated the reptile from an unused septic tank and released it in the nearby forest.

Tamil Nadu: A 6-foot-long cobra rescued from an unused septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House in Coimbatore. It was later released in the forest. pic.twitter.com/rpNryq1Qom — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

In a similar incident, in a viral video that took the Internet by storm, a snake-catcher is seen rescuing the reptile from the cabinet which is adjacent to the ATM machine located on Thaneerpandal Road in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The video shows the snake-catcher kneeling down to get a grip on the slithery animal in order to remove it from the ATM kiosk.

However, after the catcher successfully removed the snake from his hiding place, the reptile gets into a fit of rage. The snake isn't happy to come out of his place of refuge and is seen making several efforts to attack the snake-catcher.

In another incident, a viral video of a snake taking refuge in a toilet bowl took the internet by storm. A Bengaluru man was stunned to find a massive cobra curled up inside the toilet bowl at his residence when he woke up from his sleep.

The man, identified as Pramod Kumar, who is a resident of JP Nagar 7th Phase, found the five-foot-long reptile inside the toilet on June 9. Now, the video of the reptile being rescued from the toilet has gone viral on social media.

Soon after realising the situation, Pramod immediately informed a wildlife volunteer team and a volunteer rushed to his residence to rescue the reptile. In the video that has gone viral, the employee of the wildlife NGO is seen making a brave attempt to pull the snake out of the toilet bowl.

At first, the man is seen using his hand but failed to rescue the snake. Post which he used a tool and rescued the cobra and put it inside a bag in order to release it in its natural habitat. Netizens are freaking out to another level as the video has amassed almost 1500 shares and more than 1 million views.

With inputs from ANI

