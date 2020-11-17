See photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a glimpse from Aaradhya's ninth birthday celebrations
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share pictures and went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her little one - Aaradhya Bachchan as she turned 9 this year
A day after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday shared pictures from her 'darling angel's' birthday night. Aish took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with her daughter and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.
She went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her little one. "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA," she wrote in the caption.
"I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU," she added.
View this post on Instagram
Aaradhya's birthday has usually been a day of merrymaking at the Bachchan bungalow. Accustomed to marking her birthday with make-believe Disney characters, Aaradhya, however, will bring in ninth with low-key celebration, in the wake of the pandemic, this year. The little one's celebrations will be restricted to cutting cake.
A source told mid-day earlier, not just Aaradhya's birthday, but the grand Diwali party hosted by Bachchan family was also cancelled this year. "The decision was taken to pay respect to Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this year," said the source.
Earlier on Monday, Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also marked her birthday with a special birthday note. Big B had traced the growing-up years of his granddaughter while sending out love and good wishes on her birthday. A photo collage made by a fan page, featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was one till now, was posted by Bachchan on Monday.
View Photo Gallery: Aaradhya: Adorable photos of Bachchan family's 9-year-old munchkin
"Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love," he wrote on Instagram while posting the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback picture to extend Diwali wishes
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 47th birthday today. We bring you pictures from Aishwarya's family album that you will love to see! (All photos courtesy: mid-day archives, Yogen Shah and Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram accounts)
-
A picture from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding.
-
A photo from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mehendi ceremony.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offers prayers with her parents Vrinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai.
-
Aishwarya with husband Abhishek Bachchan ring in daughter Aaradhya's first birthday in 2012.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya lovingly kisses her in this wonderful picture from their Maldives holiday.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo of his 'girls' Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
-
Picture perfect! This photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan deserves to be framed.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a selfie with her parents Vrinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai, and hubby Abhishek Bachchan.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement was announced on January 14, 2007.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan look adorable in this black-white photo, don't they?
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya post-Holi celebrations at their residence.
-
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been walking down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival since 2002, the duo has often appeared together on the red carpet, making heads turn with their charm and style.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at an awards ceremony.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this lovely picture on his parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's wedding anniversary.
-
Shiamak Davar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan look ecstatic in this throwback picture shared by the actor at his first IIFA appearance.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a warm hug.
-
This photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan embracing her daughter Aaradhya at the Cannes film festival will melt your heart.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya spending quality time in a garden.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also accompanies her hubby Abhishek to matches of his football team Chennaiyin FC.
-
On screen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been seen together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' (2000), 'Kuch Naa Kaho' (2003), 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005), 'Umrao Jaan' (2006), 'Dhoom 2' (2006), 'Guru' (2007), 'Sarkar Raj' (2008) and 'Raavan' (2010)
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Dhoom 2'
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya at a Pro Kabaddi League match.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya at an award function back when Aaradhya was a tiny tot.
-
The Bachchans pose for a picture-perfect moment! Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a family photo.
-
The Bachchans celebrate Holi together! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan pose for a picture.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, hubby Abhishek Bachchan and friends at a party.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda celebrated her birthday with the entire family. In this picture, we see Aishwarya with her mom, daughter Aaradhya, brother Aditya and other family members.
-
This photo of the Bachchans is from their Maldives holiday. Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a yacht ride.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's family attended the screening of her film 'Sarbjit'. From left: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vrinda Rai, Krishnaraj Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.
-
This picture-perfect family photo of the Bachchans and the Nandas is from Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday bash. From left: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with hubby Nikhil Nanda and son Agastya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend a puja.
-
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the National Film Awards ceremony.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at their Diwali party held in 2016.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this wonderful photo of hugging his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their 9th wedding anniversary.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a throwback photo from an event they attended together.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dreamed of becoming an architect. She had enrolled herself in Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but later opted out to pursue a career in modelling. In picture: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Sarbjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur.
-
Abhishek Bachchan poses with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this photo at a party.
-
Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after they cast their vote during elections.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Mumbai
-
This is an adorable photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away in March 2017.
The world's most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrates her 47th birthday this year on November 1. On her special day, we bring you some of the most precious moments from her life through some priceless pictures.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe