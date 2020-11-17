See photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a glimpse from Aaradhya's ninth birthday celebrations

A day after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday shared pictures from her 'darling angel's' birthday night. Aish took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with her daughter and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.

She went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her little one. "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA," she wrote in the caption.

"I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU," she added.

Aaradhya's birthday has usually been a day of merrymaking at the Bachchan bungalow. Accustomed to marking her birthday with make-believe Disney characters, Aaradhya, however, will bring in ninth with low-key celebration, in the wake of the pandemic, this year. The little one's celebrations will be restricted to cutting cake.

A source told mid-day earlier, not just Aaradhya's birthday, but the grand Diwali party hosted by Bachchan family was also cancelled this year. "The decision was taken to pay respect to Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this year," said the source.

Earlier on Monday, Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also marked her birthday with a special birthday note. Big B had traced the growing-up years of his granddaughter while sending out love and good wishes on her birthday. A photo collage made by a fan page, featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was one till now, was posted by Bachchan on Monday.

"Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love," he wrote on Instagram while posting the picture.

