See Photos: Amy Jackson flaunts her baby bump in style

bollywood

Amy Jackson keeps sharing some beautiful clicks of herself flaunting her baby bump on social media. Take a look at the pictures.

Amy Jackson. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamamyjackson

Amy Jackson is pregnant and the actress has been enjoying her pregnancy period. On Wednesday, Amy shared a photo of herself from Italy, where she is seen decked in a white ensemble, which highlighted her heavy bump. The actress was seen enjoying a boat ride. With her hat on, she looked no less than a royal.

Amy Jackson has been on a travel spree and she captioned the photo as: "This little one has been to more places in the last 9 months than I'd been in my first 9 years (sic)"

Take a look at the picture:

Not just this, she shared another morning picture before this, where she is seen in a bathrobe and highlighting her bare baby bump.

View this post on Instagram We woke up in Italy! PASTA FOR BREKKY!!! A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJul 8, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

Amy Jackson and her fiance got engaged recently and hosted an engagement bash on May 5 for their close friends and family. Amy looked incredible in the pictures, and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

The actress is expecting her first child with her fiance and businessman George Panayiotou. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

Also Read: Amy Jackson flaunts her 'third trimester' baby bump; looks radiant

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates