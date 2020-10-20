See photos: Ankita Lokhande's bridal photo shoot makes fans wonder if wedding is on the cards

Amid rumours that Rhea Chakraborty is planning legal action against Ankita Lokhande for making disparaging comments about her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Lokhande has immersed herself in work.

Recently, Ankita dressed up as a bride for a jewellery endorsement. "Beauty is not in the face, it is a light in the heart," she posted.

Earlier, ahead of Navratri, Ankita Lokhande had posted few pictures from another shoot, dressed in traditional Marathi attire. "Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo [sic]"

The comments section of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post was filled up with users syaing "So beautiful" and "you look so lovely Ankita." Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented on her post, saying, "Lovely Anki hey why u not wearing the nose ring????? Its the most gorgeous piece of jewels." Malang actress Amruta Khanvilkar too dropped a comment, appreciating her picture. Mahesh Shetty wrote, "Beautiful" with a heart emoticon on her post.

Amid her "bride" posts on social media, fans are wondering if the wedding is on cards! Well, we wonder too!

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable pictures of boyfriend Vicky Jain, family, calls them '7 wonders of life'

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news