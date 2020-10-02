Ankita Lokhande shares adorable pictures of boyfriend Vicky Jain, family, calls them '7 wonders of life'

Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain have been seeing each other for a really long time now. The Manikarnika actress never shies away from expressing her love on social media. Recently, the actress shared some beautiful snaps of her family and her boyfriend calling them '7 Wonders of our life'.

In the video, she has shown why her mother, father, siblings, children, friends, love, and grandchildren are so special. The lead picture at the start of the video includes her parents, brother Arpan and her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The picture appears to be from a birthday celebration. Ankita wrote: "7 Wonders of our life. Can u replace these 7wonders of your life ?? No I don't think so ...Wonders of my life [sic]."

Ankita often shares pictures of her family. On Daughter's Day, she had shared a picture with mom and her ailing dad. She captioned it, "I don't know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u. Thanku so much for everything. I'm very very proud to be ur daughter me and arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u. Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa. I love u to the moon and back. Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onSep 27, 2020 at 7:32am PDT

Recently, the actress shared a beautiful picture of herself. "How to be happy! Decide every morning that you are in a good mood [sic]."

Ankita has been quite vocal raising the voice for her ex-boyfriend's Sushant Singh Rajput. She has not only been expressing shock and sorrow over his death, but has also been demanding a fair investigation into his death. In a recent interview, she called the unexpected shock when she was woken from sleep by a call from an unknown number who informed her of the actor's tragic demise. Ankita said, "I picked up the call and there was this reporter and she said 'Ankita!! Sushant has committed suicide. And I was finished!.. It was something.. you don't expect something like this.. It is very difficult for me.. and for all of us.. I went out.. my mom was there.. and it was all over. All news channels had only this.. that Sushant is no more.. that he had committed suicide, that was the headline.. and I didn't know what to do.

The Manikarnika actress also said that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said, "He was not a man who could take such a step", she said. She also added that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took away his own life.

"Let Sushant be remembered as a Hero and not a depressed guy. He was a talented guy and he has always loved his fans. With me, we shared 7 years of our life. It was a beautiful phase and I will only cherish that", she added.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande On 3 Months Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Time Flies Fast

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news