See photos: Geeta Phogat and family enjoy mom-to-be Babita Phogat's baby shower

The Phogat household has been a busy one of late with two major occasions taking place over the weekend. At one end it was wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat's baby shower while at the other it was her sister Sangeeta Phogat's wedding.

Indian wrestler and Babita's elder sister Geeta Phogat took the opportunity to spend some quality time with her family during the former's baby shower. Geeta Phogat also posted a couple of photos on social media site Instagram along with her sister Babita and some close friends. Geeta Phogat captioned the photos, "Mommy To Be @babitaphogatofficial My Sunshine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @geetaphogat

Geeta Phogat, later on, shared another photo along with her husband Pawan and their son Arjun and wrote, "Happy Mind, Happy Life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @geetaphogat

Babita Phogat also shared a few photos from her baby shower and wrote, "Unexpected surprises from family and friends love u for what all u have done for me and Vivek. We both cherished every single moment of it. My gonna be kid is the lucky one to have you all #familybonding #besties #makingmemories."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babita Phogat (@babitaphogatofficial)

Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag met in 2017 began dating for a few years. Babita and Vivek got engaged in June 2019 and tied the knot in November that year. On November 22, Babita Phogat announced on social media that she and husband Vivek were expecting their first child.

Babita's sister Sangeeta had her haldi and mehendi ceremony last week and on November 27, she tied the knot with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Also Read: Geeta and Babita Phogat celebrate sister Sangeeta's haldi ceremony. See photos

Babita Phogat and her sister Geeta Phogat are the most prominent wrestlers among the Phogat sisters.

Babita has won a gold, silver and bronze at the Commonwealth Games as well as a bronze at the Asian Championships in 2013. Meanwhile, Geeta Phogat gained recognition in 2010 when she bagged a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Geeta was also the first-ever female wrestler to enter the Olympic Games.

Geeta and Babita Phogat's life came onto the big screen in 2016 with the superhit Bollywood film Dangal which showcased their childhood days and how they were later trained by their father Mahavir Singh Phogat into becoming professional wrestlers. Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the role of Geeta while Sanya Malhotra essayed the role of Babita. The role of Mahavir Phogat was played by Aamir Khan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news