See photos: Here's how Manisha Koirala celebrated her 50th birthday

Manisha Koirala turns 50 today and on this special occasion, she took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse to her fans of how she's ringing in her birthday. She not only celebrated hers but also her friend's daughter's birthday.

She shared as many as seven pictures and it seems she indeed had a blast. This is what she wrote- "When one is blessed with kind and loving souls, joy of living is doubled..A picnic on a back of a pickup truck .. Celebrating friend's daughters birthday." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

On her comments section, her fans couldn't stop wishing her on this eve and she thanked them for their lovely wishes. Her journey as an actor hasn't been easy. In an interview recently, she spoke about how she has faced a bigger storm in her life when asked about the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had said, "I've faced a worse storm in my life. In comparison this seems easy. I am calm. I am meditating. I am doing yoga. I am spending time with my plants. I am connecting with Nature."

She added, "After years we can hear birds chirping in Mumbai. I am spending time with my parents. I've never felt so calm and at peace before." She also talked about how she was in the constant need to be in a relationship and how she's getting to know herself over the years.

She stated, "There was a time when I felt the constant need to be in a relationship. But that has changed over the years. In recent years, after my illness, I'm happy to be on on my own. This is a time when I am really getting to know myself."

Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's Saudagar in 1991 with legendary actors like Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. She was hailed as one of the finest actors with powerful performances in films like Bombay, Dil Se, Khamoshi: The Musical, and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Over the years, she has been a part of films like Dear Maya, which came out in 2017, and was also seen as Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju in 2018, a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt. In 2019, she reunited with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff for the action-drama, Prasthanam.

