Manisha Koirala on COVID-19: I've faced a worse storm in my life, in comparison this seems easy

Manisha Koirala has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. Commercial success, critical acclaim, and multiple awards, she has been one of the most dependable and dazzling stars of Hindi Cinema in the last 30 years.

The actress, a Cancer survivor, has now recently spoken to Bollywood Hungama about how she has faced a bigger and probably a worse storm in her life than the Coronavirus, talking about her illness. She said, "I've faced a worse storm in my life. In comparison this seems easy. I am calm. I am meditating. I am doing yoga. I am spending time with my plants. I am connecting with Nature."

She added, "After years we can hear birds chirping in Mumbai. I am spending time with my parents. I've never felt so calm and at peace before." She also talked about how she was in the constant need to be in a relationship and how she's getting to know herself over the years.

She stated, "There was a time when I felt the constant need to be in a relationship. But that has changed over the years. In recent years, after my illness, I'm happy to be on on my own. This is a time when I am really getting to know myself."

Her latest Instagram post, where she has quoted Robert Frost and shared a lovely video of herself is a testimony to the same, have a look right here:

Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's Saudagar in 1991 with legendary actors like Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. She was hailed as one of the finest actors with powerful performances in films like Bombay, Dil Se, Khamoshi: The Musical, and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Over the years, she has been a part of films like Dear Maya, which came out in 2017, and was also seen as Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju in 2018, a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt. In 2019, she reunited with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff for the action-drama, Prasthanam.

