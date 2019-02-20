See photos: Inside Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya's magical wedding

bollywood

Singer Neeti Mohan shared pictures of her majestic wedding with actor Nihar Pandya. The couple got hitched at Falaknuma Palace on February 15

Nihar Pandya and Neeti Mohan. Pic/Mohan's official Instagram account

Popular singer Neeti Mohan of girl band Aasma fame tied the knot with boyfriend actor Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The ceremony took place at the magnificent Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Neeti and Nihar had to postpone their wedding reception due to Neeti's father taking ill, and who had to be hospitalised immediately. But Neeti took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her wedding and assured her fans that her father was doing well now. Here are the photos:

Neeti posted these lovely pictures from the wedding and captioned them: "With the blessings of family, friends and well-wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad's health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support (sic)"

Doesn't the couple look beautiful together? Nihar, most recently seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, revealed how they fell in love. "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," he had revealed on a show.

Isn't that super romantic? Well, the couple looks like a million bucks and we wish them a blissful married life!

