Inside Photos from Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya's mehendi ceremony

bollywood

Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya are all busy with their pre-wedding ceremonies. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 15 in Hyderabad

[L]Nihar Pandya with Neeti Mohan. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/neetimohan18. [R] Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurrana. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to tie the knot with model-actor Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019, in Hyderabad. Before the wedding, the couple and their families are busy with all the pre-wedding festivities and photoshoots. Neeti's celebrity sisters - choreographer Shakti Mohan, dancer-actor Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan are making the most of their sister's wedding ceremony.

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya had their mehendi ceremony held on Thursday and several photos from the function are making waves on social media. For the couple's mehendi function, actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the festivity with his wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurrana. In one of the photos shared by Neeti on her Instagram account, she is seen embracing Nihar as they pose amidst a galaxy of stars with their reflection shining upon them.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) onFeb 13, 2019 at 9:30pm PST

The sisters shut down the usual and conventional pre-wedding photoshoots and opted for sneakers paired with traditional lehengas. While Neeti opted for a sequinned lilac lehenga, the Mohan sisters were seen draped in shades of blue. In the picture, one can see rose petals showered on the girls and the bride with some beautiful lighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) onFeb 12, 2019 at 2:21am PST

Guests Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurrana also went on to share some colourful pictures from the wedding ceremony. They shared the pictures on their respective Instagram stories.



Aparshakti and Tahira posted these images on their Instagram account.

According to reports by IANS, the wedding will take place at Taj Falaknuma Palace, a restored 1894 palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed live at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding function at Lake Como, Italy last year, will reportedly perform at one of Neeti and Nihaar's functions too.

Earlier, this month, the couple appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where they spoke about their relationship. Nihaar, most recently seen in Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, revealed how love struck the two of them.

"A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihar.

Here's wishing Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya many congratulations!

Also Read: Nihar Pandya shares how he proposed to Neeti Mohan!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates