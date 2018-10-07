See Photos: Janhvi Kapoor smiles at fans while stuck in traffic

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor was glued to her cell phone and occasionally sipped water from her now-famous pink blingy water bottle, which has an Instagram account called Chuski

Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Pradeep Dhivar

On Friday, Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Bandra, Linking Road. The 21-year-old actress was caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic. While she was glued to her cell phone and occasionally sipped water from her now-famous pink blingy water bottle, she also smiled at fans from her car. Talking of her water-bottle, it hs a dedicated Instagram account called Chuski.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is all over the news for her Koffee With Karan debut with brother Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor had taken to his Instagram account to share a few photos from the set of the chat show, and wrote how family is above everything for him. He captioned the photo as: "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back [sic]."

ter the stupendous success of Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht, which is an ensemble cast film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others. Janhvi has been gracing some of the coveted fashion shows and events, sizzling on some high-end fashion magazines. Apart from Takht, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic, one of India's first female combat aviators, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. This film will be produced by Johar.

