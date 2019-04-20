See photos: Kapil Sharma pays to tribute to Kishore Kumar on his show

television

The Kapil Sharma Show recently gave tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Amit Kumar, Sumit Kumar, and Lenna Chandavarkar had a gala time on the sets sharing the screen with Kapil Sharma

Sony Entertainment Television's popular comic reality show The Kapil Sharma Show recently gave tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Amit Kumar, Sumit Kumar and Leena Chandavarkar had a gala time on the sets sharing the screen with Kapil Sharma. Kiku, Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and the entire cast of the show gave tribute to the evergreen singer Kishore.

Check out the pictures from the set:



Krushna and Amit Kumar



The cast of the Kapil Sharma Show performing an act



Family of Kishore Kumar with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show

Highlights of the show were:

What Amit Kumar thinks when he is being compared to Kishor Kumar?

Amit Kumar is always being compared to Kishor Kumar. But he never feels any complex because he believes he can't match him ever. RD Burman was the director who stood by him and asked him to always be himself. He was the one to give him the song "Bade acche lagte hai". He even added that it was his wish to work with SD Burman which was never fulfilled. He mentioned he has worked with all the directors but never got a chance to work with SD Burman.

Kishor Kumar was romantic and filmy in reel and real life

Kishor Kumar was the one to propose Leena. Leena mentioned that Kishore randomly proposed her saying "mujse shadi karogi" and wanted to get married in a church in full filmy style.

Did you know who sung the most popular song Bade acche lagte hai?

Kapil Sharma laughingly mentioned that he didn't know that the song, 'Bade ache lagte hai' was sung by Amit Kumar. He thought it was sung by Kishor Kumar. Adding more, getting the chance to sing that song wasn't easy for Amit Kumar. He wasn't a well-established singer when RD Burman and Shakti Kapoor heard him singing at a random event and gave the offer to sing Bade Acche lagte hai.

