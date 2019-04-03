Watch videos: Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday with wife Ginni and friends

television

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on April 2 and had quite a blast at his birthday party. Here's a sneak peek into the comedian's birthday bash

Kapil Sharma cuts his birthday cake. Pic/kapilfc

India's favourite comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his 38th birthday on April 2. He celebrated his special day with his wife, Ginni Chatrath, and family and friends. We have some videos and photos from the birthday bash where Kapil can be seen cutting his many birthday cakes and then dancing the evening away with his friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma FC (@kapilfc) onApr 1, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

Kapil Sharma, flanked by his family and friends, could be seen cutting his birthday cakes. Several of his friends including Mika Singh, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and others were in attendance at the party and danced the night away with the birthday boy.

Mika Singh belted out some good tracks while Kapil Sharma himself played the drums. Taking to Instagram, Mika Singh wrote: Happy birthday my super talented brother @kapilsharma .. thanks for such an amazing party.. love you, my dear bro, God bless:)"

Here's a closer look at the birthday cakes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma FC (@kapilfc) onApr 1, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

At one point, Kapil Sharma, his mother and Ginni Chatrath danced together, and it was a sweet sight to see!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma FC (@kapilfc) onApr 1, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

And here's Bharti Singh shaking a leg at the do. Kiku Sharda and Manikaran Singh also show they've got the moves!

Looks like Kapil Sharma's birthday was super fun and everyone present, including the birthday boy himself, had a grand time!

Also read: Kapil Sharma: I like Sunil Grover a lot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates