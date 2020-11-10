See Photos: Katrina Kaif shares some amazing pictures as she gears up for a shoot in Maldives

It seems the mystery has finally been solved. Katrina Kaif had recently shared a picture where she could be seen travelling with her PPE kit on and fans wondered where she was off to. She's currently in the Maldives for a shoot and has shared some amazing pictures on her Instagram account.

This is what she had to write- "So amzinggg to be in Maldives ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ» for shoot." [SIC]

Have a look right here:

Seeing the post, Alia Bhatt commented- "Beautyyyyyy," [SIC], followed by four red-hearts, Fatima Sana Shaikh commented with a red-heart and the heart-eyed emoji. The actress has been in the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. She made her debut with the 2003 film Boom.

During the initial stages of her career, when she was raw as an artist and learning the ropes, she was described as the lucky mascot by actors and filmmakers. And why not? In a span of just two years (2007-2009), she had eight massive money-spinners that only cemented her clout in Bollywood. It all started with Namastey London and continued with films like Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Owning to such staggering success, she became one of the most bankable stars and one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. That's not all, her repertoire also boasts off blockbusters like Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Then came impressive performances in songs like Kamli (Dhoom 3), Ishq Shava (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Pashmina (Fitoor), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), and more recently, Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai).

Kaif is now all set to be India's first female Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's massively ambitious project. We have seen her moves and moving performances, now time to see how she saves the world! She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and is also touted to star in Zoya Akhtar's gangster drama with Ranveer Singh.

