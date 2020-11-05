See Post: Katrina Kaif beams like a sunshine as she gets back to work

Katrina Kaif, just very recently, had taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture where she could be seen wearing a PPE kit and was all gung-ho about getting back to work. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

And now, she has shared another stunning and gorgeous picture of herself where she looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress as she shared her happiness and jubilance about getting back to work, have a look right here:

Talking about this year and how it has been a roller-coaster ride, Kaif stated, “Of course, we all have had our bad days but then, there were sunny days too. It gave me the time to do a lot of introspection. I'm glad that I have a more organised life than ever and I hope to stick to my routines even when I begin working. 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for all of us but the secret is to switch on the sunshine that lies within us."

She added, "I hope we come out of 2020 much stronger and start to value the little pleasures of life. Every adversity gives rise to opportunity and I look at this year as an opportunity to make my life better." She has also put her stardom and clout to good use and stood for children's empowerment. She spoke about that too.

She stated, "It's our responsibility to engage in social causes and do something meaningful for those in need in any capacity that we can. Ever since I was a child, I've seen my mother engaging in charitable causes. She inspired me to do my bit. I have always felt very strongly about gender equality and everyone's right to quality education."

