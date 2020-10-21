Katrina Kaif: 2020 a roller-coaster ride for all of us, hope we come out much stronger

Katrina Kaif was gearing up for the release of her film Sooryavanshi earlier this year in March on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. It was expected to be the Summer Blockbuster of the year, with Rohit Shetty as the director, Akshay Kumar as the leading man, and the return of the Akshay-Katrina hit pair.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown, everyone's lives went for a toss. And talking about it in an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about 2020, the roller-coaster ride it has been, and how she wishes all of us come out of it stronger and better.

She said, "Of course, we all have had our bad days but then, there were sunny days too. It gave me the time to do a lot of introspection. I'm glad that I have a more organised life than ever and I hope to stick to my routines even when I begin working. 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for all of us but the secret is to switch on the sunshine that lies within us."

She added, "I hope we come out of 2020 much stronger and start to value the little pleasures of life. Every adversity gives rise to opportunity and I look at this year as an opportunity to make my life better." She has also put her stardom and clout to good use and stood for children's empowerment. She spoke about that too.

She stated, "It's our responsibility to engage in social causes and do something meaningful for those in need in any capacity that we can. Ever since I was a child, I've seen my mother engaging in charitable causes. She inspired me to do my bit. I have always felt very strongly about gender equality and everyone's right to quality education."

During the initial stages of her career, when she was raw as an artist and learning the ropes, she was described as the lucky mascot by actors and filmmakers. And why not? In a span of just two years (2007-2009), she had eight massive money-spinners that only cemented her clout in Bollywood. It all started with Namastey London and continued with films like Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Owning to such staggering success, she became one of the most bankable stars and one of the highest paid actors in the industry. That's not all, her repertoire also boasts off blockbusters like Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Then came impressive performances in songs like Kamli (Dhoom 3), Ishq Shava (Jan Tak Hai Jaan), Pashmina (Fitoor), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), and more recently, Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai).

Kaif is now all set to be India's first female Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's massively ambitious project. We have seen her moves and moving performances, now time to see how she saves the world! Talking about the film, Zafar said, "We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries."

Poised to give Bollywood one of its first female superheroes, the writer-director was certain at the outset that the story will be rooted in an Indian setting. "We'll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions, and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi."

While Kaif has previously displayed her physical prowess in the climax of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), shouldering an out-and-out action film is a different ball game. The actor will have to undergo rigorous training before the superwoman in her can take flight. Quiz him on when he plans to roll the movie, and Zafar says, "My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Superwoman Takes Flight! Katrina Kaif To Start Shooting For Much-Awaited Action-Thriller Soon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news