See Photos: Malaika Arora looks stunning as she dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya on her US tour

It's over two decades since Malaika Arora went Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se (1998). Though she went on to do her Munni Badman Hui act in Dabangg (2010), Chaiyya Chaiyya fetches her the maximum applause.

Malaika Arora, who is on a tour of the US, has been getting jiggy to the chartbuster on demands from the audience at the shows. Malla has performed in Boston, Trenton and Washington DC. Though she has been dancing to the latest hits, they only want Chaiyya Chaiyya from her.

And why wouldn't they? Malaika Arora poured in all of her love for dance in that song. She looked infallible shaking a leg with SRK on top of a train. The actress has also been sharing photos and videos from her US tour.

Malaika recently shared some images from her performance. She captioned the images as, "Thank you USA for the love, warmth n cheering at the #rrang tour"

Of course, close friend Farah Khan Kunder had to comment on it! The filmmaker wrote, "Kameeni how many of our songs did u do?" But doesn't Malaika look gorgeous in all these pictures? A week ago, Malaika shared images from her Trenton performance as well. Check out the picture below:

It's been a busy tour for Malaika Arora!

Malaika has kept herself fit and fabulous by training regularly. The actress is seen visiting her gym frequently, and what's more, she also has her gym look down pat. She has also been sharing fitness photos and videos as part of her Monday Motivation series on social media.

