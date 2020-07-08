See Photos: Miheeka Bajaj shares glimpse of her wedding preparations with Rana Daggubati

During the lockdown, many celebrities have made their relationships official. While some are opting for a low-key wedding, many decided to just announce it on social media. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj surprised everyone when they announced their engagement on social media on May 12. The actor's fans and even his friends and contemporaries from the industry showed their wishes and luck on the couple.

On May 21, the couple made it official with a Roka ceremony. Bajaj and Daggubati will tie the knot on August 8. There is talk that the wedding will be held in a luxury palace hotel in Hyderabad. The couple has kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations. Over the weekend, the lagna patrikalu ritual, where the groom's family visits the bride's home and presents the first wedding card, was held. Recently, Miheeka took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself engaging in marriage preparations. In the picture, she shared a picture of the shoes she might be wearing at the ceremony. In the post, She wrote, "Thank you so much for these beautiful jootis!!!" and then tagged the makers of the shoe.

Before this, Bajaj had shared a few photos of herself in a wedding lehenga and it took over the internet.

The bride-to-be wore a mint green lehenga designed by Jayanti Reddy. In the second post, she was seen posing against the backdrop of stairs and wrote, "The celebrations continue! [sic]". Take look:

In a recent interview, Rana Daggubati shared, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner. They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."

Earlier on May 21, the couple had a roka ceremony. Rana opted for a simple white South Indian attire, and Miheeka showed off her ethereal side in a bright coloured saree.

View this post on Instagram My happy place! ðÂ¥°ðÂ¥° @ranadaggubati A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) onMay 21, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram To the beginning of forever ðÂÂÂ @ranadaggubati A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) onMay 20, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram And she said Yes :) âÂ¤ï¸Â#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onMay 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

On the work front, the actor was all set to give his fans his next film in the form of Haathi Mere Saathi, which was about to open in the cinemas on April 2, but will now release after the cinemas begin to function again!

