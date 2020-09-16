See Photos: Nayanthara and Vighnesh Shivan's Goa get-away amid the pandemic

Nayanthara is currently on a vacation with boyfriend Vighnesh Shivan and his family in Goa. The duo shared a series of envious pictures from their surreal vacation amid the pandemic by the beaches and the pool. Though they are living in a resort, and chilling by the pool and the gardens, we can't get enough of it already! Aren't you planning too to take a few days off and jump into the much-needed fun trip? Well, some of the celebrities are living it to the fullest.

Nayanthara was seen wearing a pretty white dress, as she stepped out and basked into the nature of the sea. The actress and Vighnesh also celebrated their mother's birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony. A vacation with a celebration, who doesn't enjoy one? Well, take a look at the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) onSep 14, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

South sensations Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan happen to be one of the most adorable and popular couples in the industry. They have been in a relationship for a long time but have never denied or confirmed the same. But it seems they are all set to get hitched and we cannot wait. Just like any other couple, these two also happen to be madly in love and Shivan doesn't even shy away from posting some romantic pictures on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) onSep 14, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

Nayanthara isn't the only actress who decided to take an off from the hustle-bustle of the city. Since the past few weeks, a lot of celebrities are seen taking their quick break and enjoying a day or two amid nature. Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Jaipur shooting for her next, decided to take a trek on her day off over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram ðÂ§¿ðÂ§¿ðÂ§¿Happy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian ðÂÂÂðÂ¥³ðÂ¥³ðÂ¥³ðÂ§¿ðÂ§¿ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂºï¸ÂâÂºï¸ÂâÂºï¸Â A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) onSep 14, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

That's not all! Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat also decided to go on a long drive and break it off from the city. Ekta Kapoor and her pals also took a small holiday and chilled at a popular resort in Maharashtra. Sara Ali Khan too opted for a quick getaway with brother Ibrahim to Goa! The brother-sister duo also cycled their way on the streets of the beach state.

