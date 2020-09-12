Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kharbanda, Anita Hassanandani with friends take a weekend off!

After months of staying locked in her house due to the pandemic, Taapsee Pannu needed to take in some fresh air. The actor went hiking in the outskirts of Jaipur. "All we need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath. Head up and climb up," wrote Pannu. She also needed some time off from the flak she is facing on social media for supporting Rhea Chakraborty.

Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda also wanted to get away from Mumbai. They took off for a long drive and ended up camping in the wilderness under the stars. The couple shared a glimpse of their tent on Instagram. "Camping is more fun when you have Kriti for company," wrote Samrat.

A few days ago, the duo also shared a sweet post from their long drive, along with their pet Drogo. On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish". The film is slated to release next year. Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti.

In fact, Anita Hassanandani, along with Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra took a detour and spent their weekend amid mountains. The BFFs opted for a quite serene weekend getaway as a lot of places have gradually opened.

