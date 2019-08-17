See Photos: Saif Ali Khan celebrates birthday with Kareena, Taimur in London

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 49th birthday with his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan in London

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday with Kareena Kapoor. Pic: Instagram/@kareena_kapoor_khan_forever

Saif Ali Khan turned 49 on Friday, and the actor celebrated his special day with his family -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan -- in London. Pictures and videos of Saif's low-key birthday bash were uploaded by his fan clubs which went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, we can see Saif cutting a cake in the presence of Kareena Kapoor. The Race actor opted for a casual grey t-shirt and denim for his birthday celebrations, while Kareena looked beautiful in her all-black attire.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Saifeena together celebrating #saifalikhan birthdayð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥° A post shared by Kareena_kapoor_khan (@kareena_kapoor_khan_forever) onAug 16, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

Saif-Kareena along with Tamiur also posed for a perfect family picture. In the viral picture, we can see the Sacred Games star sitting on a bench with Kareena and Taimur on her lap. Saif looked dapper in his red shirt, black jacket, and black denim, while Kareena opted for a pink sweater and denim. Little Tim looked cute in his green chequered shirt and beige shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub (@kareenafc) onAug 16, 2019 at 3:22am PDT

Earlier, his daughter Sara Ali Khan wished her daddy dearest a happy birthday with a special message. Sara shared a photo that features herself with Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, and captioned it, "Happiest birthday Abba. I love you so much [sic]" along with a bunch of cute emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onAug 16, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Saif's birthday, makers of Laal Kaptaan released the first look teaser of the actor from the movie. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in Navdeep Singh's upcoming revenge drama. Laal Kaptaan is shot in the lesser-known parts of Rajasthan and releases on October 11, 2019.

Saif was last seen in the second season of Sacred Games which dropped online this Thursday. The second season of the series, co-directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, finds his character Sartaj Singh in a better headspace as he battles life issues with greater precision and shoulders more responsibilities at work.

Apart from the above, recently, he wrapped up the shooting Jawaani Jaaneman in London alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu. Saif is joined by Kareena in the British capital, who is shooting for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film which also stars Radhika Madan went on floors in Udaipur on April 5. She is also judging the 7th season of dance reality show Dance India Dance.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: How they met and fell in love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates