See photos: Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker take their newborn baby girl home

Surveen Chawla became a mother to a cute little baby girl on April 20. The actress and husband Akshay Thakker were spotted taking their baby girl, Eva, home

Surveen Chawla with her baby girl. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Surveen Chawla gave birth to a baby girl on April 20 and the actress is over the moon with the arrival of her bundle of joy. Surveen and her businessman husband Akshay Thakker were spotted leaving a hospital in Mumbai with their child in tow. The couple has named their little girl Eva.

The Parched actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. She shared a picture of Eva's tiny feet and captioned the image: "We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva @akshaythakker"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) onApr 19, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Surveen and her husband were seen taking their baby home and the couple was clicked on the way by shutterbugs. Here are a few pictures of Eva with mum Surveen and dad Akshay.

Surveen Chawla waves at the paparazzi as she gets out of the hospital/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Isn't that just such a precious sight? New mama Surveen looks ecstatic and the glow on her face is incomparable. Dad Akshay, too, looks on cloud nine with the arrival of his little girl.

Surveen looked pretty in a white checked dress and comfy white sneakers. She held the tiny tot in her arms while people around her looked on smilingly.

The actress looked radiant at her baby shower as well. She wore a yellow-golden saree with a pink blouse and her emerald jewellery made her look no less than a diva.

We can't wait for Surveen and Akshay to share more pictures of their baby girl with us soon. For now, heartiest congratulations to the couple!

