See photos: Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Laksshya Kapoor's play date in Bandra

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Laksshya Kapoor were spotted in Bandra. The star kids were clicked in their candid best!

Taimur Ali Khan, Laksshya Kapoor and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan was spotted on a playdate with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor. It seems like the trio is having a cute bonding session together as this is not the first time we have seen Taimur hanging out with Tusshar's kid, Laksshya.

Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny/pictures: Yogen Shah

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted wearing a checkered blue shirt, paired with dark blue baby shorts. The little one is now making friends as well with other star kids, Laksshya Kapoor being one of them.

Taimur Ali Khan bonds with Laksshya Kapoor's father Tusshar Kapoor

Taimur was accompanied by his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for their playdate in Bandra, Mumbai.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enters the play date with her nanny

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was looking super cute in a white baby top, paired with black pants. The little munchkin was all clueless about her surroundings, but it seems like she's also a bit excited to spend some time with her new friends.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with her nanny, while Tusshar Kapoor keeps a tab on his son Laksshya Kapoor

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is often spotted strolling the streets in the city, but now, this baby girl has started joining play dates as well with her brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Laksshya Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan spotted together

A few days ago, Laksshya Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted together in Bandra, and now, once again, Laksshya, Taimur and Tusshar were seen spending some quality time at the play group.

Laksshya Kapoor was born through surrogacy to Tusshar Kapoor in 2016, and now, the little one is two years old.

