See pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan pay tribute to Pulwama victims

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan feature in the song, Tu Desh Mera, which pays tribute to the jawans. Pictures of the shoot were shared by the official CRPF Twitter handle

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to pay homage to the martyrs of the February 14 Pulwama attack, the deadliest strike on security forces in decades. At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The actors feature in the song, Tu Desh Mera, which pays tribute to the jawans. Pictures of the shoot were shared by the official CRPF Twitter handle. In the images shared by CRPF, the actors can be seen dressed in white while shooting for the song.

The post was captioned, "Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and Ranbir Kapoor for the tribute. We would like to thank you for showing support to the martyrs(sic)." Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were tagged in the post.

Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama.



The February 14 terror attack was widely condemned by the Indian film fraternity. There was widespread grief and many people from several fields did their bit to help out the bereaved families. Several celebrities had pledged financial assistance to the slain jawans' families.

Artistes and technicians representing 24 film associations had even held a two-hour protest against the incident and doubled up as a warning to filmmakers against working with Pakistani talent or releasing their films in Pakistan.

