See Picture: Suhana Khan strikes a stunning pose with cousin Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan, at one point in time, kept her Instagram account private. It has been a while since she made her account public and now, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans and followers. And the latest one is an Instagram story.

She took to her Instagram and shared a stunning and gorgeous picture with her cousin Alia Chhiba and both the girls rocked their looks with their attires. Have a look at her picture right here:

Suhana had also shared a new post on Instagram which highlights another point she has come across since the age of 12. Though heartbreaking and shocking, Suhana's story is what every other Indian girl goes through.

And as Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad on October 18, this is what she had to say and this is how she expressed her joy:

View this post on Instagram the stresssðÂ¤­!! since '08 ðÂÂÂ@kkriders A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onOct 18, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

On the personal front, Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other millennial kid. She initially had her Instagram account private, but now, Suhana has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her life.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Suhana Khan Shares A Glamorous Post; Receives 'Heart' From Navya Naveli Nanda

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news