See Post: How many of you can ace Malaika Arora's Pyramid Pose?

Ever since Malaika Arora has begun sharing the Monday Motivation Posts, it has inspired a lot of people to stay fit and healthy. She has been doing this for almost a year and in these 12 months, she has shared every possible pose that can be beneficial for the body. This week, it's the Pyramid Pose.

And taking to her Instagram account, this is how the actress described how to ace it- "Namaste! Monday is back and so am I. Let's shake off the Monday blues and give ourselves a great start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek." (sic)

Have a look right here:

That's not all, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have spoken in their interviews about how your fitness depends on your diet more than it does on your exercise. Arora has been sharing a lot of videos on her Instagram account about immunity too and keeps sharing and informing her fans on the food items and drinks that are beneficial for all of us.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Sunkissed Selfie As She Goes Sans-Makeup

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news