See Post: How many of you can ace Malaika Arora's Pyramid Pose?

Malaika Arora's commitment to sharing her poses and moves of the week continues, and this week's pose is a little different.
Ever since Malaika Arora has begun sharing the Monday Motivation Posts, it has inspired a lot of people to stay fit and healthy. She has been doing this for almost a year and in these 12 months, she has shared every possible pose that can be beneficial for the body. This week, it's the Pyramid Pose.
And taking to her Instagram account, this is how the actress described how to ace it- "Namaste! Monday is back and so am I. Let's shake off the Monday blues and give ourselves a great start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek." (sic)
Namaste! Monday is back and so am I. Let's shake off the Monday blues and give ourselves a great start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Today's pose is PARVOTTANASANA(Pyramid Pose) Do tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post. 1. From Downward-Facing Dog(Adho Mukha Svanasana), inhale bring your right foot forward to the inside of your right hand. Maintain a distance of 3 to 4 feet. 2. Draw your left foot at 45 degree angle with the right foot toes pointing the shorter edge of the mat. Align your heels. 3. Lift your torso up, turn your face the same direction as your front foot. 4. As you exhale, reach your arms behind your back. Clasp each elbow with the opposite hand. If your shoulders are more flexible, bring your hands into reverse prayer position. 5. Maintain the length of your spine. Keep the crown of your head extending forward and your tailbone reaching behind you. 6. Hold for 10 to 15 second and release the posture. Excited to see you all moving! #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #fitindiamovement #yogalife #sarvayoga #divayoga #yogaasana #yogaposes #strongerwithsarva
That's not all, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have spoken in their interviews about how your fitness depends on your diet more than it does on your exercise. Arora has been sharing a lot of videos on her Instagram account about immunity too and keeps sharing and informing her fans on the food items and drinks that are beneficial for all of us.
