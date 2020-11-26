See Post: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys breakfast in the sea; shares her mood

Maldives seems to have suddenly become the favourite holiday destination for celebrities. Sophie Choudry, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, and of course, Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu, all of them have soaked into the gorgeousness of the place.

The Special 26 and Singham actress is still enjoying there and her latest Instagram post reflects her mood. She could be seen with her breakfast and chilling in the sea. Have a look at the post right here:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has laid down restrictions, the actress and Kitchlu had a private and intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai but both looked stunning in their respective attires. Actor, producer and Kajal Aggrawal's good friend Lakshmi Manchu had something to say about the actress and her wedding in an interview recently.

She stated, "These girls are working professionals for years. We should be taking advice from them. I told her don't be cheap, make sure you throw a huge party when all these things settle down."

From their underwater room to their underwater PDA, the newly-married couple hasn't shied away from giving glimpses of how their honeymoon looks like. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu.

The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles. She also has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham coming up. In Bollywood, she has acted in films like Singham and Special 26.

