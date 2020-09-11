See Post: Mira Rajput shares a picture with Shahid Kapoor, describes the pair as 'Yin and Yang'

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have shared quite a few pictures of each other on their respective Instagram accounts but the latest one is not only one of their most stylish ones but innovative too. Rajput uploaded a black-and-white picture with her hubby and captioned it- "Yin and Yang."

Have a look at the picture right here:

View this post on Instagram Yin&Yang A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onSep 10, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

On September 7, Rajput also celebrated her birthday and Kapoor uploaded a picture of hers on his social media account and it was accompanied by an adorable caption. Have a look right here in case you missed it:

Kapoor and Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015 and are blessed with two children, Zain and Misha. The actor, who delivered the second biggest blockbuster of 2019 in the form of Kabir Singh, is now gearing up for Jersey. This drama set against the backdrop of cricket was earlier slated to release on August 28 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A remake of the Telugu classic, which starred Nani, Jersey also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. When asked Nani about Kapoor, this is what he had to say, "I am confident about Jersey because it has the backdrop of cricket, which will strike a chord with the audience across India. Plus, the film has a strong emotional core. The combination of these two cannot go wrong."

He added, "Shahid is a good actor and has been picking up the right content. I have been following his work and I am confident he will pull off this role."

Kapoor is known for films like Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Cooks For Wife Mira Rajput For The First Time; See Photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news