See Post: Mouni Roy looks stunning in her latest Instagram post as she teaches how to 'inhale and exhale'

Mouni Roy shared a picture in a black bikini where she could be seen chilling in the pool.

Roy was stuck in UAE during the lockdown and came back to India after a lot of wait. In an interview with ETimes recently, this is what she had to say, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

The actress also mentioned how she has been following all the rules to be safe in a different country. "My friend's parents stay with her and also, she has two little boys. I don't want to take any risks as far as their health is concerned and prefer staying at home. I have stepped out only a couple of times, and that too, to buy groceries."

Mouni Roy has found ways to keep it busy amid the lockdown period. With no work and no family around, Mouni has been in constant touch with her mother, who lives in West Bengal. "I am learning to cook from my mother, and have been asking her for traditional Bengali recipes. There was a time when I hated entering the kitchen, but today, I am an expert cook. I can make Bengali egg curry, begun poshto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. I have also taken to baking and made marble cake and banana bread," the actress stated.

The actress, who has already acted in films like Gold and Made In China, is now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Sci-Fi drama, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia.

