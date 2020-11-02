See Post: Sushmita Sen flaunts her ripped body as her birthday month begins

Just like all the other Bollywood celebrities, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has also become fond of fitness. She has been sharing quite a few videos and pictures of herself that give her fans a glimpse of her workout sessions, and her latest Instagram post is no different.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a glimpse of her ripped body as she geared up for her birthday month. Have a look at her picture and don't miss the caption:

Sen, born on November 19, 1975, became the first Miss Universe from India in the year 1994 and made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak in 1996.

Sen is back in the spotlight and on the screen, but there was a time when she distanced herself from it all. The actress and former beauty queen says her time off gave her the breathing space to introspect. After her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, Sushmita made a comeback this year with the web series Aarya.

Asked how she wants to go forward in her career, Sushmita said, "The response to 'Aarya' has been overwhelmingly great. An entire team of fantastic people put this show together and we knew we were creating something magical with 'Aarya'. However, even we could not fathom the kind of response it has received. It has been a really heart-warming journey."

"We always end up doing things differently. Especially at my age, I am able to wholly grasp the value of doing things differently. I am gearing up to do 'Aarya 2' and I cannot wait for it," added the 44-year-old actress.

Before that, she will be seen judging digital reality fashion show. "Fashion has a special place in my heart. From when I began my modelling career to being Miss Universe and travelling around the globe, I have learnt that fashion is like a book. It shouldn't be judged by its cover. However, the reason we put a lot of thought into how we present ourselves in the fashion industry is because it is the way we connect and inspire with people around the world," she said.

