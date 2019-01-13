See video: Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali celebrate Aaliyah Kashyap's 18th birthday

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah celebrated her 18th birthday with Khushi Kapoor and friends. We have caught our hands on some inside fun pictures and videos from her birthday bash.

Imtiaz Ali and Khushi Kapoor at Aaliyah Kashyap's 18th birthday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anuragkashyap10.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated her 18th birthday with friends and family. A midnight bash was organised to bring in Aaliyah's special day. Present at the occasion was Khushi Kapoor with a few more people around, and Anurag's close friend, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is seldom seen at social gatherings, was a part of Aaliyah's birthday.

We have caught our hands on some inside fun pictures and videos from Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday bash. In one of the videos, we see Khushi handing over a bottle of champagne to the birthday girl but she fails to open the bottle's lid. It's then that Imtiaz Ali comes in to help so that her 18th birthday sash is intact. Aaliyah is seen wearing a black and blue outfit with a tiara.

Taking to Instagram, daddy Anurag Kashyap posted a video, in which, he gave the sweetest wish to daughter Aaliyah. "Happy 18th @aaliyahkashyap . May you learn how to pop a bottle of champagne and may DaDa doesn't have to help you. Miss you [sic]."

A few other photos and videos from the birthday party show how Khushi and their gang are cheering as Aaliyah cuts the cake. In another picture, the gang seems to have enjoyed a scrumptious birthday dinner.

Isn't it a perfect 18th birthday one would ask for?

