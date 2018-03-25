Serbia, Luxembourg support Morocco's bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lekjaa, who is on a tour to promote Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup, visited also Luxembourg where he met Paul Philipp, President of the Luxembourg Football Federation



Serbia and Luxembourg have vowed their support to Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Citing Morocco's Royal Football Federation, the report said that the support was pledged by the President of the Football Association of Serbia, Slavisa Kokeza, during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Fouzi Lekjaa in Italy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lekjaa, who is on a tour to promote Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup, visited also Luxembourg where he met Paul Philipp, President of the Luxembourg Football Federation.

Philipp praised during the meeting the strong and deep relations between the two countries, saying that his federation will be alongside Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco enjoys strong support from African nations and hopes to earn wider support from other countries around the globe.

Morocco is competing with a joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This is Morocco's fifth bid to host the World Cup, after their losses for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 editions of the event.

FIFA will make the decision at FIFA Congress on June 13 in Moscow on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

