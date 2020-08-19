Serving an ace! Elnaaz Norouzi learns tennis in hometown Hanover, Germany

Sacred Games 2 actor Elnaaz Norouzi is learning tennis in hometown Hanover, Germany. After enrolling for an online acting course during the lockdown, the Iranian-German actor is now pursuing sports. She grew up playing football and basketball. "It was a long-term wish to play tennis. I admire Serena Williams. Obviously, I'm not going to any professional level, but it's fun despite the sore arms," says Norouzi.

Elnaaz went back home in Hanover, Germany. She informed that the authorities have announced a complete shutdown due to the pandemic. The actor was also concerned about her extended family in Iran.

Ever since Elnaaz Norouzi has tasted the success for her stint in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games, the actress has made Bollywood sit up and notice. Her performance in the Punjabi film "Khiro Khundi" was appreciated, as was her appearance in the OTT show, "Abhay". The actress who sizzled the screen in music videos of Guru Randhawa's "Made in India" and Tony Kakkar's "Naagin jaise kamar hila", is also the face of several endorsement campaigns.

Speaking about her role in a media interaction, Elnaaz Norouzi said, "It was challenging to play Jamila, who is vulnerable and naive and then switch to Zoya, who is powerful and manipulative. Both of my directors have been the biggest help. This experience has made me a better actress. Also, I'll be seen in a third avatar this season."

