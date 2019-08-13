Seven camels rescued from being sacrificed on Eid-Al-Adha by PETA India

national

Among the seven camels, five were rescued from Varanasi while two camels were rescued from Jaunpur from being slaughtered on the occasion of Bakri Eid

On the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, local activists and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and local activists rescued seven camels in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from being sacrificed on Eid. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations Act 2011, "Animals permitted to be killed for meat include only sheep, pigs, cattle, goats, poultry and fish. In addition, the slaughter of animals for food is permissible only in registered or licensed slaughterhouses."

Among the seven camels, five were rescued from Varanasi while two camels were rescued from Jaunpur from being slaughtered on the occasion of Bakri Eid. Eid-Al-Adha which is also known as Bakri Eid is the holy festival of sacrifice, which according to the Islamic calendar falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. The festival of Eid-Al-Adha is an auspicious occasion which is marked by the sacrifice of an animal that is close to the devotees in order to prove their love and devotion for Allah.

The seven camels were rescued due to the compassionate and quick action of the people involved in the case. "These gentle camels will never be slaughtered. We hope this story will inspire people to help other animals by refusing to sacrifice or eat them," said Meet Ashar, PETA India Lead Emergency Response Coordinator.

The camel rescue operation was carried out by PETA India with the help of senior government officials including the Additional Director General of Police - Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, and Senior Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Varanasi and local activists.

Kamna Pandey, a former member of the Animal Welfare Board of India said that she commends the authorities of Varanasi district for enforcing the law and showing that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.

With inputs from IANS

