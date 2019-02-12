Seventeen people killed in Delhi hotel fire

national

According to the fire department, at least 11 people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. It said 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been doused

Representational image

New Delhi: At least 17 people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a five-story hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the fire department, the 35 people were rescued from the hotel. Deputy Commissioner of Police M S Randhawa told the media that 17 people were killed in the blaze.



According to the fire department, at least 11 people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. It said 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been doused. Cooling operation in the building is underway, the department said. Fire Officer Vipin Kental said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be investigated. 30 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is over. There was wood panelling on the corridors because of which people could not use the corridors to escape."



Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sunil Choudhary told ANI, "The fire has been doused. We have to look for bodies, if any, inside the hotel. Those injured have been sent to hospital. Two hotel staff members had jumped from the fourth floor of the hotel in an attempt to save themselves. The status of the staff who jumped is yet to be known." Meanwhile, the Delhi Hotel Association claimed that all fire safety norms were followed and the licence was issued only after inspection of Hotel Arpit Palace.



Speaking to ANI, Delhi Hotel Association vice president Balan Mani said that the unfortunate incident took place due to fire in ducting because of which it spread to the hotel rooms. "It was due to fire in ducting because of which it had spread to the hotel rooms. All norms were followed here; the licence was issued only after inspection. A mishap can occur in a house as well," Mani said.