SGNP floods, animals safe

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 08:34 IST | Ranjeet Jadhav

Important files have been moved to safety. SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest Anwar Ahmed said as a precautionary measure, it was decided to shut the park for tourists. A decision for Sunday hasn't been announced yet

Due to the flash floods in Dahisar river, the tourism zone at Sanjay Gandhi National Park witnessed waterlogging with water also entering the office. Important files have been moved to safety. SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest Anwar Ahmed said as a precautionary measure, it was decided to shut the park for tourists. A decision for Sunday hasn't been announced yet.

dahisarsanjay gandhi national parkmumbai rainsmumbai monsoonmumbai news

