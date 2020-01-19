Shabana Azmi accident: FIR filed against driver for 'rash driving'

The driver behind the wheels of actor Shabana Azmi’s car that met with an accident on Saturday afternoon has been booked for rash driving and causing hurt, the Indian Express reported.

The FIR registered against the driver, identified as Amlesh Kamat states that "Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident."

The case filed charges Kamat for rash driving under public way and causing hurt by endangering life/personal safety of others under sections 279 and 337 respectively of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to ANI, the driver of the truck that was being overtaken by the car had accused Kamat of over-speeding and rash driving, resulting in the accident. However, the police said that Kamat will not be arrested and will be issued a notice as the sections he is charged are bailable offences.

The accident took place near Kharagpur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday at 3.45 pm. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Ranjit Patil said, " Azmi and Kamat were rescued by the highway police along with Roadway Patrolling and the Delta Force. Javed Akhtar, Azmi's husband, was travelling on the same route, but in another car. Azmi and Kamat's condition is stable."

Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingode of Khalapur station added, "As per the preliminary investigation, Amlesh was trying to overtake the truck from the wrong side, and rammed into a truck. We are filing a case of rash driving and negligence against him."

Initially taken to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Azmi was later shifted to Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for further care. Mumbai police helped out the ambulance in passing with ease as roads were blocked so that she could be quickly admitted.

