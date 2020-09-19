Shabana Azmi opens up about her accident: Was told it was a close shave

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in January this year. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was treated for her bruises.

Upon her discharge, Azmi took to Twitter to thank all her fans for their best wishes. Here's what she posted:

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and gratefulð pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Shabana Azmi opened up about the accident and how no matter what, one needs to move on. She said, "I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain (smiles). But 40 days later, I resumed work for 'Halo' in Budapest and now I am shooting for Nikhil Advani's 'Moghuls'. Work keeps you going and you need to carry on."

She added, "I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that's one of the main reasons I recovered. I still go off to Khandala but have to be a little careful of course but aisa bhi nahin ki saara time wohi sochna hai (but it's not like one must think of the same thing all the time). I think we need to live life to the fullest."

A number of Bollywood celebrities too had sent out prayers and wishes for the ailing actress. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Ranvir Shorey, Gauahar Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan were a few among them.

