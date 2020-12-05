Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Jibraan Khan turns 27; shares post on Instagram

It has been 19 years since Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and that family drama is largely remembered for its ensemble that boasted off names like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For all those who often revisit that film or remember the characters and the scenes, they may know that Jibraan Khan played the role of SRK and Kajol's son. The child-actor is all grown up now and turned 27. He celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday on December 4 and posted a picture on his Instagram account to wish himself on the occasion.

Khan has over 143,000 followers on Instagram and is followed by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt too. Coming back to Johar, his next film is also an ensemble and his first attempt at a period drama. The film in question is Takht and stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. It's slated to release on December 24, 2021.

As a producer, his most audacious project about to see the lights of the day is Brahmastra. This Superhero drama brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy, this film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Due to the on-going pandemic, a lot of big Bollywood films like Sadak 2, Laxmii and Coolie No. 1 made their way to the OTT platform. Will Brahmastra be the next one? It seems Johar isn't really ready for the same.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Disney+ Hotstar has now asked Fox Star Studios if they can hand over Brahmastra for their streaming platform. What it means is, Disney+ Hotstar wants Brahmastra to bypass theatrical release and arrive on its platform directly. They feel Brahmastra is a keenly awaited biggie and if it gets premiered on their platform, it'll fetch them record streams."

It added, "Producer Karan Johar, however, has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas." For the uninitiated, this film is a trilogy but no update has been given on its continuing parts. The source also said, "As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production."

